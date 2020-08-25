NBA: Porzingis likely a game-time decision for Mavericks

Dallas forward Kristaps Porzingis will most likely be a game-time decision for the Mavericks in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle said that it might be "late in the day" before they know of Porzingis' status.

"This is going to be hour-to-hour, minute-to-minute type stuff, probably into the later stages of tomorrow," Carlisle said, as quoted by ESPN. "The game is tomorrow night, so it may be late in the day, late in the evening, before we know for sure."

Porzingis did not play in Game 4 because of soreness in his right knee, something that he has dealt with at times this season. Dallas hacked out a 135-133 win thanks to the heroics of Luka Doncic, who hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

There is some optimism in the Dallas camp as Porzingis' MRI came back clean.

"I will say that there's nothing on the MRI that has ruled him out a day before the game, and that's good news," said Carlisle.

"I think we can take some stock in that, and we will just have to see where we are tomorrow," he added.

Porzingis was ejected in Game 1 of their series against the Clippers, before scoring 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the second game. He had 34 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).