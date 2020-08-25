NBA: Dragic, Heat complete sweep of Pacers

Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat shoots around Doug McDermott #20 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half of a first round playoff game at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 24, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Ashley Landis-, Getty Images/AFP

Goran Dragic led the way as the Miami Heat overcame the Indiana Pacers in Game 4, 99-87, to complete a first round sweep of their Eastern Conference playoff series, Monday in Orlando (US time).

Dragic had 23 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Bam Adebayo put up 14 points, 19 rebounds, and six dimes.

This is Miami's first playoff series win since 2016. They are now waiting for the winner of the Milwaukee-Orlando series, where the Bucks lead 3-1.

A strong second quarter gave Miami a 51-42 advantage, and they would hold off all of Indiana's attempts to get back in the game.

Indiana trailed by just five points, 76-71, with under nine minutes to go thanks to a Malcolm Brogdon four-point play, but Tyler Herro, Dragic, and Adebayo all scored at the other end to restore order for Miami, 82-71.

The Pacers last threatened when TJ Warren completed his own four-point play for a 91-85 count with 3:36 left, but the Pacers would not make another field goal for the rest of the game.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 25 points, while Myles Turner added 22 points and 14 rebounds. Warren finished with 21 points.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).