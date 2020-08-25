NBA: Damian Lillard to undergo second MRI after knee injury

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 07, 2020 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. File photo. Cameron Browne, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Portland guard Damian Lillard will undergo a second MRI after suffering an injury to his right knee in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard left the game in the third quarter, finishing with just 11 points. The Blazers went on to lose, 135-115.

"The results of an MRI on Damian Lillard's right knee tonight were inconclusive," the team announced. "Lillard will undergo a second MRI on Tuesday afternoon."

The Blazers are down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday evening (Thursday morning in Manila).

It is the latest blow for Lillard, who suffered a dislocated finger in the second game of the series.

Lillard was the star of the NBA's seeding games in the bubble, with his explosive performances helping the Blazers secure the eighth seed and a playoff match-up with the Lakers. In Game 1 of the series, he had 34 points and five rebounds as Portland shocked top-seeded LA.

Since then, however, the Lakers have been dominant, rolling off three consecutive victories. A 34-point, 7-assist effort from Lillard in Game 3 was not enough to keep Portland from losing, 116-108.

And in Game 4, he attempted only nine field goals and made three of them before exiting the game.

