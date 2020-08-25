LOOK: PBA teams get back to work

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA teams made their much-awaited return to practice on Tuesday morning, with players strictly following the health and safety protocols, including guidelines on physical distancing.

The PBA released photos of the players in their respective gyms.

Barangay Ginebra was the earliest to return, with the Gin Kings showing up at Upper Deck as early as 7 a.m.

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters were back at the Reyes Gym. Grouped together were Beau Belga, Jewel Ponferrada, and Prince Rivero, with assistant coach Mike Buendia overseeing their training.

Meanwhile, the Alaska Aces returned at the Hoops Gym.

NLEX is also using its own facility, the FCL Gym in Xavierville, which has its own gym aside from a court. Cyrus Bagio was among the players who made use of the gym to lift weights on Tuesday.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial assured that the practice venues were disinfected up to hospital standards before the teams return. Moreover, inspection teams from the league office are going around to make sure that all the protocols are being followed.

The hope is that by September, teams can start scrimmaging again, and that the PBA All-Filipino Cup can resume at some point later in the year.

"Sana po, dire-diretso na po ito," said Marcial.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).