Fil-Am newcomer out to impress in first ONE event

KC Carlos in training. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- When Filipino-American striker KC "Pinay Fight" Carlos steps into the ONE Championship ring this Friday, she will be inheriting the fighting pride of her native Philippines.

Now based in Thailand, the 23-year-old Carlos wants to make a lasting impression by putting on a strong performance in her ONE Super Series debut.

Carlos will take on a top prospect, Wondergirl Fairtex of Thailand, in a three-round Muay Thai contest in four-ounce gloves. The two will go head-to-head at ONE: A New Breed, a live, closed-door, audience-free event scheduled for Friday in Bangkok.

Though this will just be her first appearance in the global stage, Carlos already exudes great confidence and will stop at nothing to put on a good show.

"From all the hard work put into this fight camp, I will fight my heart out and try to put on a good show," said Carlos, the Chalong Boxing Stadium champion.

"I am a very dedicated and hard-working athlete who does not give up. I've been through some very rough times in my life, but I refused to let any of that stop me from what I wanted to achieve. I love what I do and I believe that passion shows in my training and fighting," she added.

Carlos has wanted to connect with her Filipino roots for quite some time, even as she focused on her Muay Thai career while living in Thailand. She admits that she rarely got the chance to explore her heritage and hopes to do so in the future.

Right now, however, her focus is on getting past a tough opponent -- and she hopes to make Filipinos proud in the process.

"I haven't really gotten the chance to connect to my Filipino roots, at least not as much as I want to because I've been living in Thailand for a very long time. Filipinos have a strong heart and I am bringing my heart into this fight," said Carlos.

Her opponent, Wondergirl, is fresh off a spectacular showing at ONE: No Surrender III just last month. The 21-year-old Fairtex gym representative scored a first-round knockout of Australia's Brooke Farrell in her ONE Super Series debut.

Carlos knows that she might just be the underdog against Wondergirl, especially as she is fighting the hometown bet.

"Wondergirl is a tough and skilled fighter. I'm confident I will perform well, and give it all I got. It would be amazing to get the win and I will try my best to achieve that," she said.

Another Fairtex representative, Stamp Fairtex, headlines the ONE: A New Breed card as she defends her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title against promotional newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil.

In the co-main event, Muay Thai superstars Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythai gym and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai square off in the final round of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai tournament. The winner will go on to challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at a later date.

