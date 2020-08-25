After nearly 6 months, PBA teams resume training

Barangay Ginebra returned to practice on Tuesday morning. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA teams returned to work on Tuesday morning, nearly six months after the league suspended all activities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Barangay Ginebra was the earliest to get back to the gym, with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial revealing that the Gin Kings began training at 7 a.m.

"Araw-araw na ang practices," Marcial said during Tuesday's PSA Forum. "Nagsisimula ng alas siyete, natatapos hanggang hapon kasi by batches. So araw-araw na tayo."

PBA teams stopped practicing in March, shortly after the league halted the All-Filipino Cup due to the health crisis. In July, the league received the go-signal from the government to resume small-group training sessions.

It was not until late August that teams went back to their gyms, however, as the league had to wait for the signing of the joint administrative order that would govern the conduct of sports activities. Their return was further delayed when Metro Manila and nearby provinces was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine for two weeks.

But teams finally got going on Tuesday, much to the relief and delight of Marcial who has always expressed optimism that the league can still salvage its season later this year.

"Eto na, nagpa-practice na po tayo. Sana, dire-diretso na po ito," he said. "Eto na po, parating na po ang PBA."

Teams have to follow strict health and safety protocols put together by the league, and Marcial expects daily reports from the teams as well as for the players to keep track of where they are going and who they interact with.

There will also be surprise inspections from the Office of the Commissioner to ensure that all rules and regulations are being followed.

"May teams na kami na iikot," said Marcial. "May video kami sa mga teams, tapos may log pa kami sa mga players. 'Yun ang mga gagawin namin, na sinabi ko na 'pag nahuli sila, malaking fine ang aabutin nila."

Marcial now intends to write to the Inter-Agency Task Force to ask for permission for teams to hold scrimmages by September, in anticipation of the resumption of actual games.

