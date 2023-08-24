How to stop Karl Anthony-Towns? It will take a village, says Chot

Minnesota Timberwolves center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns intercepts the ball from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) in this April 11, 2023 file photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes admitted it will take a team effort to clip a player like Karl Anthony-Towns.

The talented big man from the Minnesota Timberwolves will be Dominican Republic’s main offensive weapon against Gilas on Friday and the task of defending him will fall on the Filipino frontline, Reyes said.

“I don’t think it’s physically possible for any single person on our team and perhaps the entire World Cup to stop Karl-Anthony Towns one on one,” said the Gilas coach.

“It’s going to take a village to stop him and the Dominicans. It’s not a one-man team that we’re playing tomorrow… But the initial job is going to fall on the frontlines.”

That means, June Mar Fajardo, Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar and AJ Edu will have to work together to check the NBA star.

Will it be effective?

Aguilar said they will see on game time.

“Hindi lang ako or my teammates ang dedepensa… We will find out when the game starts. We’ll never know until the game starts,” he said.

