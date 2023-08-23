FIBA names top 10 players to watch in World Cup

Filipino basketball fans will of course be closely watching Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson as he spearheads the Philippines' campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

But there are other big names competing in basketball's biggest stage and most of them are NBA players just like our Jordan Clarkson.

Here are the top 10 players to watch out for in the Cup as listed by FIBA.

10 Tyrese Haliburton (USA)

Tyrese Haliburton (L) of the US in action against Thomas Walkup (C) of Greece during the International Basketball Week game between the USA and Greece in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 18, 2023. Ali Haider, EPA-EFE.

The 23-year-old stands 6-foot-5 and plays for the Indiana Pacers. Described as "one of the best true point guards in this year's competition," his skillset includes dishing out assists that helps set up his teammates to score.

9 Patty Mills (Australia)

Joe Ingles (L) and Patty Mills of Australia warm up ahead of the match between Australia and Brazil at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, August 16, 2023. Joel Carrett, EPA-EFE.

Mills is Australia's biggest weapon from beyond the arc. Despite being the older ones in the squad (He's now 35 years old), the 6-foot-2 gunner turned out to be the third-highest scorer with 23.3 points per game in the Tokyo Olympics.

8 Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia)

Bogdan Bogdanovic (C) of Serbia in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, September 10, 2019. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE/File.

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic will headline the Serbs, who are without two-time NBA MVP and newly-minted NBA champion Nikola Jokic.

The Serbian marksman was FIBA's top scorer in 2019, where he averaged 22.9 points per game. He is expected to fire away this year in an attempt to put his team back to the top.

7 Dennis Schroder (Germany)

Dennis Schroder of Germany reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Classification round group P match between Germany and Canada in Shanghai, China, September 9, 2019. Wu Hong, EPA-EFE/File.

Toronto Raptors' Dennis Schroder is a highly-competitive defensive specialist who is also very capable on the offensive end.

He played a crucial part in Germany's bronze medal finish in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament and is expected to play a major role in this year's FIBA World Cup.

6 Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic)

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Dominican Republic. FIBA

The 6-foot-11 big man is definitely a force for Dominican Republic. He has been consistently delivering 20-10 double-double outputs for the Minnesota Timberwolves and is expected to do the same for his national team.

He is definitely one of the players Gilas has to look out for.

5 Jalen Brunson (USA)

Jalen Brunson (L) of the US in action in action during the International Basketball Week game between the USA and Greece in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 18, 2023. Ali Haider, EPA-EFE.

The 6-foot-2 Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is a star point guard

who loves to operate operate in the lane. He is deadly from the midrange and most likely be splitting duties on the floor with Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

4 Lauri Markkanen (Finland)

Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) celebrates with his teammates after winning the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 group stage match between Finland and Netherlands in Prague, Czech Republic, September 8, 2022. Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE.

The 26-year-old power forward is a teammate of Clarkson at the Utah Jazz.

Markkanen uses his 7-foot-flat build to the hilt, attacking the basket with speed almost unnatural for a man his size. He is also a prolific scorer who averaged 27.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for Finland.

3 Anthony Edwards (USA)

Anthony Edwards (R) of the US attends a practice and media availability ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila, Philippines, 23 August 2023. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE.

The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard has showed he is a legitimate threat for Team USA, scoring 34 points during their tuneup against Germany before heading to Manila.

Aside from his scoring prowess, the 6-foot-4 native of Atlanta, Georgia is also known for his tight defense.

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada. FIBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proved to be a legitimate threat for Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers, dishing out 26.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

"SGA" of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be Canada's main weapon against the likes of France, Latvia and Lebanon.

1 Luka Doncic (Slovenia)

Slovenia's player Luka Doncic in action during the International friendly Basketball match between Greece and Slovenia, at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, 04 August 2023. Georgia Panagopoulou, EPA-EFE.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is perhaps the biggest NBA star parading his talents in FIBA this year.

The 24-year-old wonderboy is expected to take much of the spot light given his second-highest scoring performances in both EuroBasket and Olympic history.

While leading Slovenia in the Tokyo Olympics, Luka Legend tallied averages of 23.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.

There's no question that Doncic will bring his competitive spirit and unique skill set to the World Cup.

