Coach says Dominican Republic can't lose focus vs Gilas

Dominican Republic's coach Nestor Garcia (centers) talks to his players during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers match between Argentina and Dominican Republic in this February 26, 2023 file photo. Vicente Robles, AFP

MANILA -- Dominican Republic coach Nestor Garcia expects a huge number of Filipino fans at the Philippine Arena on Friday when they go toe-to-toe with Gilas Pilipinas.

This is why he said it is imperative for his team, despite being higher ranked than the Philippines, to stay focused on their game.

“There will be many people in the game. In this country, they love basketball and they support the team," said Garcia during FIBA's introduction press conference, a day before Dominican Republic's game against Gilas Pilipinas.

Also present at the presser was team captain Eloy Vargas.

"We are excited to start tomorrow. The local team (Gilas) is a big great team. Everybody says that we play against a lot of fans," he said.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to be the focal point of the offense for the Dominicans, but also determined to go all-out are Victor Liz, Gervis Solano, and Vargas. They ranked No. 23 in FIBA's list.

Spearheading the No. 40-ranked Gilas is former NBA's Sixth Man Jordan Clarkson. He will be backed up by Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson, along with players like June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, and Dwight Ramos.

"We know the Filipinos, they are good shooters. When they play locally, they step up their level," said Garcia.

"But we are focused. When you play good, you can play and win everywhere.”

When asked about their assignments against Italy and Angola, the Dominican coach said they would rather think about Gilas for now.

"We’re going step by step," said Garcia, who used to call the shots for Argentina. "We play thinking about Philippines. We don’t think about Italy and Angola right now."

Meanwhile, Vargas relished facing Clarkson.

"Me and Clarkson played together in the G-League. I know he’s a good shooter. But I think our guys will do a good job on him," he said.

