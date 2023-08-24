LIto Adiwang while fighting Jarred Brooks. Handout/File photo

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang believes that his time away from the ONE Championship stage won’t really affect his game when he returns to the ring next month.

Fully recovered now from an ACL tear, the “Thunder Kid” returns against dangerous Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“I’m happy to finally return to the ring after a year. It’s my time to continue my dream,” Adiwang said.

It will be a brand new Adiwang when he re-emerges on the ONE stage after tearing his ACL against Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado last year at ONE X.

For starters, he won’t be representing Team Lakay anymore. He left the fabled camp early this year to move abroad and hone his craft elsewhere.

Adiwang will now represent the HIIT Studio team in Bali, Indonesia, after wrapping up his recovery in Phuket, Thailand.

The move, according to Adiwang, only makes him better. In fact, he feels like he’ll be a sharper fighter compared to who he was a few years ago.

“If everything works out as planned, I feel like they’d see a more technical ‘Thunder Kid’ this time around, combined with power, of course,” he said.

Adiwang believes Mattheis has the edge when it comes to sharpness, especially since the Indonesian has remained active over the last year.

But for the Filipino, that’s all the advantage that Mattheis will have over him.

“His advantage is that he’s fought thrice over the past year, but I have to show him that there are levels to this game,” he said.

“I may be out for more than a year, but it only strengthened the fire in me to get back in the game and beat whoever’s in front of me.”

Whatever happens next month, Adiwang can hold his head high knowing he’s done the necessary work to return to the sport he loves.

“I’m doing the work and all the sacrifices to level-up my game and improve on the things that I need to improve,” he said.

“I will do my very best to win this fight.”