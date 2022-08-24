Filipino players at the Basketball Without Borders camp in Australia. Handout photo

Filipino players made an impression in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2022, held earlier this month in Melbourne, Australia.

The Philippines sent five representatives to the camp -- Camille Nolasco and Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa, along with Caelum Harris, Jared Bahay, and John Andres.

Dela Rosa and Bahay earned All-Star honors after four days of competition at the NBA Global Academy, the league's elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport.

Nolasco has already represented the Philippines in the Under-16 level, while Bahay and Andres are currently playing for the Gilas Pilipinas Youth in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championships.

This was the first time that Basketball Without Borders, NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program in the Asia-Pacific region, was held since 2019.