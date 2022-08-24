The Adamson Soaring Falcons advanced to the semis of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup even without their star point guard. Photo courtesy of FilOil EcoOil Sports.



MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University's triumph against Lyceum of the Philippines University in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday was significant to head coach Nash Racela for multiple reasons.

It brought the Soaring Falcons to the semifinals of the preseason tournament and continued the team's winning streak after a successful campaign at the Kadayawan 2022 Invitational basketball tournament in Davao over the weekend.

Perhaps most importantly, the win showed that the Falcons can get the job done even without their top option, veteran point guard Jerom Lastimosa. Racela decided to rest his star, given their packed schedule.

"It was intentional on our part not to play him today. No. 1, because he was so tired doon sa Kadayawan sa Davao. We played four games in four days. Plus the travel, we arrived 9 p.m. kagabi tapos laro ngayong 11 a.m.," Racela explained. "So medyo pagod din talaga."

With Lastimosa on the bench, Adamson's other guards had the opportunity to shine, and they made the most of it. Joshua Yerro had 15 points and four assists, while Joem Sabandal had nine points and five boards while sparking the Falcons' breakaway in the third quarter.

Sabandal helped Adamson turn a 32-27 lead into a comfortable 47-30 advantage, and they cruised to victory from there, eventually taking an 83-71 win.

"We need to play as a team, kasi wala si Jerom. Wala 'yung main option namin, so kailangan namin mag-execute and i-run 'yung mga system namin," said Sabandal of his performance.

That Adamson went on to win without Lastimosa showed that they are making progress, said Racela. The coach noted that in a previous game where they were without their floor general, they suffered an upset loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC).

"We wanted other guys to really step up and learn how to play without Jerom. The first time, we failed when we played EAC," said Racela. "Jerom did not play, we were leading in the third quarter, but EAC made a big run and we lost that game without Jerom."

"At least today, natutunan na nila. It's a sign that we are probably getting better as a group," he said.

Racela hopes that the Falcons will continue to make strides as they move closer to the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, set for October. Aside from Yerro and Sabandal, Cedrick Manzano also shone in their game against Lyceum, with 15 points and seven boards.

"Every time si Jerom is out, how do you put in stability? Doon kami nagi-struggle. Slowly, other guys are learning that," said Racela.

The Soaring Falcons will play unbeaten National University in the FilOil semifinals on Thursday.

