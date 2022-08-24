Quincy Miller practices with the Converge FiberXers as they prepare for the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers welcomed import Quincy Miller to practice on Tuesday, hours after the American player arrived in Manila.

Miller, 29, will be Converge's reinforcement for the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup and the team is pinning its hopes on the American forward.

"Converge picked Quincy for his athleticism, youth, and competitiveness. We think he will be a terrific fit for the FiberXers," Converge team governor Chito Salud said in a statement.

The 6-foot-9 Miller was the 38th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2012 NBA Rookie Draft. He played in 52 games for the Nuggets and had stints with the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings as well.

He has spent most of his professional career playing overseas, notably in Serbia. Before signing with Converge, he played for Uruguay's Nacional in Basketball Champions League Americas.

"I'm really excited to play, gain experience in Asian basketball and the PBA, and hopefully just make a statement here," said Miller, who will be playing in the PBA for the first time.

"I'm positive I can bring both versatility and excitement to the team. I make it a point to always have fun out there, and I'm sure my hunger matched with the drive these young guys have will be nothing short of good," he added.

Miller joins a young Converge team that will be learning a new system ahead of the Commissioner's Cup. The FiberXers parted ways with Jeff Cariaso after their campaign in the All-Filipino Conference, and brought in two-time collegiate champion Aldin Ayo to take his place.

Ayo is confident that Miller will "fit very well into our system in terms of offense."

"At the end of the day, our goal is to win the championship. With Quincy on board, we will continue to focus on honing the team's competitive spirit and maximizing their capabilities as young players," he added.

The FiberXers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup, losing to defending champion TNT Tropang GIGA in one game.

