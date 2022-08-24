PBA: Ayo wants Converge players to take care of 'little details'

New Converge coach Aldin Ayo said the FiberXers will need some catching up to do as they prepare for the coming PBA Commissioners' Cup.

Ayo has been working for two weeks with the young FiberXers squad.

"So far, okay naman. Pero iniisip namin kulang ang preparation, medyo naghahabol kami sa mga araw at practices namin," Ayo said in ABS-CBN Sports' Off the Record.

The new Converge tactician holds sessions with his players to thoroughly explain his system.

"'Yung past 2 cycles namin, para kaming nasa classroom. I have to explain everything to them... The little things, the details. I always tell the players if we take for granted the little details, mahihirapan tayo sa kabuuan."

Ayo has experienced handling some Converge players in the past.

Kevin Racal was with Ayo during his NCAA championship stint with Letran, while Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter were with the coach during their La Salle days in the UAAP.

Still, Ayo said players also needed some adjustments.

"For instance, KRacs (Racal) the first time I handled him 2015, the following year of course JT (teng) and Abu. Our system has evolved a lot so madami nang bago," he said.

"Pero basically ang approach ko they already have an idea kung anong ginagawa natin."

The Commissioner's Cup is se to begin on Sept. 21.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.