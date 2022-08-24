MANILA -- The exhibition game between French league champion Lyon-Villeurbanne (LDLC ASVEL) and Gilas Pilipinas has been postponed due to scheduling problems.

LDLC ASVEL was supposed to play Blackwater on Aug. 31, then face the Bay Area Dragons of the EASL on Sept. 2. The French squad was also slated to take on Gilas on Sept. 4.

But the nationals are busy preparing for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas will play Lebanon on August 25. This will be followed with another game against Saudi Arabia at Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.

"The friendly game between French team LDLC ASVEL and Philippine men’s national basketball team Gilas has been postponed to a later date as Gilas Pilipinas could not be available on the initially scheduled date (August 28 to September 4)," the French Embassy said in a statement.

"In order to schedule a new date in the very tight schedule of both teams, the LDLC ASVEL management plans to visit Manila soon to further establish partnerships and promote the exchange of knowledge and skills. The establishment of a basketball academy in the Philippines, inspired by the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy, will also be at the heart of future exchanges."

The exhibition is part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the diplomatic ties between the Philippines and France.

