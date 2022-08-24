Football: Filipinas to play New Zealand in friendly

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine national women's football team will take on New Zealand in a friendly in September, as part of their continuing preparations for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

New Zealand Football announced on Tuesday that they will play the Filipinas on September 6 at the Titan Stadium in Cal State Fullerton.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has yet to confirm the friendly. A training camp roster has yet to be unveiled as well.

But the team is expected to reunite in the coming week. It will be their first taste of action since ruling the 2022 AFF Women's Championship last July on home soil.

The Filipinas, ranked 53rd in the world, will be up against a New Zealand side that sits at No. 22 on the latest FIFA rankings. Leading the Ferns is their captain Ali Riley, who plays for Angel City FC in the National Women's Super League.

Since the AFF tournament, a handful of the Filipinas have returned to their professional clubs or signed new contracts. Notably, Katrina Guillou starred in Piteå IF's upset of Rosengård in Sweden's top division last weekend, while Sarina Bolden won her first start for Chifure AS Elfen Saitama in Japan.

Jessika Cowart signed a deal with a top Serbian club, while Jacklyn Sawicki is headed to Australia.

New Zealand will co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup with Australia next year.

