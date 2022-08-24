Kevin Quiambao nailed the dagger jump shot in La Salle's win against Marinerong Pilipino. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- EcoOil-La Salle remains in the hunt for the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup crown after holding off Marinerong Pilipino in Game 2, 70-63, Wednesday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers got off to a hot start but needed a strong finishing kick to seal the win and force a deciding game in the best-of-3 series.

Michael Phillips led the way for EcoOil-La Salle with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. The Green Archers rebounded from a 72-67 defeat in the series opener.

Schonny Winston (15), Evan Nelle (8), CJ Austria (11) and Kevin Quiambao (6) provided the support for their big man, particularly down the stretch.

"We just caught them napping at the start. We came out strong. I know we’re tired as we’re playing almost every day but it’s the mindset for us. We just came out ready and we played our game unlike in the first game where we played tentative," said La Salle coach Derick Pumaren.

"I'm proud of the way the boys kept their pressure. We were playing not to lose but we’re able to correct that and make big mistakes," he added.

La Salle raced to an 18-8 start to set the tone of the game, and still had a 51-41 advantage off a Bright Nwankwo slam dunk early in the fourth quarter.

But newly-crowned conference MVP Juan Gomez de Liano sparked a 21-12 run that put the Skippers within one point, 62-63, with still 1:21 to play in the game.

Marinerong Pilipino couldn't complete the rally, however. Nelle knocked down three free throws off a foul by Kemark Carino, before Quiambao's back-to-back jumpers that iced the victory for the Green Archers.

Jollo Go paced Marinerong Pilipino with 21 points as Gomez de Liano had 14 in a tough losing effort that spoiled his MVP coronation and the Skippers’ potential title clincher.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 70 -- M. Phillips 18, Winston 15, Austria 11, Nelle 8, Nwankwo 7, Quiambao 6, Manuel 5, B. Phillips 0, Nonoy 0.



Marinerong Pilipino 63 -- Go 21, Gomez de Liano 14, Carino 14, Pido 5, Soberano 3, Nocum 2, Manlangit 2, Agustin 2, Gamboa 0, Bonifacio 0, Hernandez 0, Bonsubre 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0.



Quarters: 20-10, 34-26, 49-41, 70-63.

