Paralympics: Mangliwan, Aceveda determined to shine against world's best

Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda. Photo from the Philippine Sports Commission.



Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda are undaunted even as they will go up against elite opposition in their respective events in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"Ang umaaayaw ay hindi magwawagi. Kaya hindi tayo umaayaw," declared Mangliwan, who was struck by polio at the age of two.

"Kung titignan natin 'yung record nila (ang kalaban), malakas po sila. Pero malakas din po tayo," added Aceveda.

Mangliwan will see action on Friday in the T52 men's 400-meter race, with the heats scheduled in the morning and the finals in the evening.

His coach, Joel Deriada, believes the 2016 Rio Para Games veteran is capable of reaching the finals if he plays his cards right.

"Nakita na namin 'yung record ng kalaban ni Coach Joel kaya nakita namin may malaking pag-asa ako makapasok sa event na 'to," said Mangliwan, who is the country's flag-bearer during the opening ceremonies.

"'Yun ang pinaka-goal ko is to make it to the finals po talaga. Kung makuha ko po 'yung goal ko na yon, all out na po doon," he added.

Mangliwan's other events are the men's 1500-meter race on Saturday, and the 100-meter sprint, beginning with the heats on September 2 and the finals on the succeeding day.

Aceveda, who won three bronzes in the 2013 ASEAN Para Games in Myanmar, is well aware of the quality of the athletes she is up against in the discus event.

"Salang-sala na po 'yan sa bansang pinanggalingan nila so battle of the champions na po 'yan. Eh, hindi po tayo susuko," said the 50-year-old mother of three who manages three massage therapy clinics in different malls in Marikina.

"Bale, gusto din po natin makapasok sa finals. At siyempre po, manalo. Ibibigay namin 'yong best namin," added Aceveda, who suffered a degenerative disease at the age of three that has left her technically blind in both eyes.

Under the International Paralympic Committee and World Para rules, she will be performing blindfolded to block out whatever feeble light that some athletes might still perceive as means of equalizing the playing field.

Aceveda will have plenty of time to hone her technique together with coach Bernard Buen since the F11 women's discus throw finals won't be until Aug. 31 at the Japan National Stadium.

Both athletes said they were quite comfortable with their quarters and gave the thumbs-up to the food served at the two-story Athletes Village dining hall, which is open round-the-clock to serve the over 4,000 athletes and officials from 163 countries taking part in the Tokyo Para Games.

Mangwilan said he was still trying to accustom himself to the automated self-driving buses that move around the locations within the Athletes Village. The movements of the vehicles are monitored by computers and video cameras by assigned personnel along with the designated bus stops.

"Medyo magulo dahil walang driver pero masasanay rin kalaunan," he said.