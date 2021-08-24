Filipina MMA fighter Denice Zamboanga said she only gets motivated each time she hears unsavory comments from reigning ONE female atomweight champion Angela Lee.

The two have been engaged in a word war.In her latest tirade, Lee predicted Seo Hee Ham of Korea to win the quarterfinal match against Zamboanga in the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix.

"Natatawa na lang ako doon. Hindi ako focused kung ano ang nararamdaman niya. Naka-focus ako kung sino ang makakalaban ko," said Zamboanga in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Zamboanga, the top contender in the women's atomweight division, was supposed to challenge Lee for the title.

The Canadian-American, however, had to skip fighting for due to pregnancy but still kept the title, to Zamboanga's dismay.

The Filipina will now have to fight her way to win the Grand Prix for the right to challenge Lee.

Zamboanga said she is keeping her focus on Seo for now.

"Wala pa sa isip ko si Angela Lee. Naging motivation sa akin yun na sinabi niyang matatalo ako at di ko malalagpasan yung first round ng Grand Prix," she said.

"Ipu-prove ko sa kanya na mali siya."

Zamboanga is currently staying in Thailand to train under Marrok Force with her brother Drex.

She admitted they had to sacrifice a lot by staying abroad to achieve their goals.

"Mahirap siya, pero sacrifice ito to reach our goal. Kasi pag umuwi kami sa Pinas, mahirap ang situation sarado ang mga gym, masara ang pagkain tataba lang ako," said Zamboanga. "So dito talagang focused ako talaga."

Zamboanga will face Seo in ONE: Empower on September 3.

