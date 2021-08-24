Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen is confident about her position heading into her pivotal clash against Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim.

The pair of atomweights will duke it out in a three-round mixed martial arts bout set for the previously recorded ONE: Battleground III, which airs August 27 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The winner of this contest barges into the historic ONE: Empower, the first all-women’s card for a global martial arts organization, and square off against Grace “Thai Kitten” Cleveland in an alternate bout for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

While Nguyen gave the young Filipina props for her skills, the Vietnamese-American believes it ultimately boils down to experience in the Circle.

“Going into this fight, I want to rephrase that I am the MMA fighter in this fight. I think her weakness is that she doesn’t have as much MMA experience as me,” Nguyen said.

“She’s such a strong striker that a lot of her fights haven’t gone to the ground at all. She has a really strong right hand.”

The Xtreme Couture product believes that at the end of the day, Olsim’s bread and butter remains to be her striking despite submitting Maira Mazar in the third round in her ONE debut.

Olsim’s improvements aren't lost on “Killer Bee” -- she just thinks that she’s so much better on the canvas.

“I have watched it, and she did get a submission win, but it’s really her power and her damage that gets her it. So yeah, I definitely am wary of her ground [game] getting better,” Nguyen admitted.

“I’m not sleeping on her ground [game]. I just think I’m much better on the ground, and I think her strength is her heavy hands.”

Understanding the uncertainties in a mixed martial arts bout, Nguyen brought a familiar face along for her preparation for Olsim.

The 31-year-old is now currently training with Mazar for her match, which she believes could play a huge role.

“It’s everything. It’s like having the playbook because people can game plan and people can tell you what they’re going to do in these interviews, but their tendencies, how they feel, and how they move is going to stay the same for a while,” Nguyen said.

“It’s hard to change those tendencies, so having Maira tell me what it feels like, how she moves, and what her tendencies are is priceless.”

