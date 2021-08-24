The House of Representatives has approved on 2nd reading House Bill 9990 which seeks to exempt from taxes the incentives, rewards, and bonuses received by national athletes and coaches.

The lower House is expected to vote on the bill on third and final reading in three days.

It was inspired by the Olympic gold medal of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bills seeks to acknowledge national athletes who compete and win in international sports competitions and their coaches.

It exempts incentives, rewards, bonuses, and other forms of emoluments, as well as donations, gifts, endowments and contributions, from private or public persons or entities, received by national athletes who compete or win in international sports competition, including those received by their respective coaches, from any and all national or local taxes, fees, and charges.

It requires that donations, gifts, endowments and contributions made prior to the competition itself be directly and exclusively used to fund training and competition-related expenses.

It allows donations, gifts, endowments and contributions, as well as incentives, rewards, bonuses and other forms of emoluments, received by national athletes and their respective coaches as deductions from gross income for purposes of computing the taxable income of the donor.

It qualifies the period of availing the exemption from donors tax and deductibility from gross income within one year before the commencement of the international sports competition where the national athlete will compete in, as certified by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, or the National Paralympic Committee, and within three months after the international sports competition.

It provides for the retroactivity of the tax exemptions to cover incentives, rewards, bonuses, and other emoluments, as well as donations, gifts, endowments, and contributions, received by national athletes and their respective coaches, beginning January 1, 2021.

It mandates the exemptions to be carried out without the issuance of pertinent Revenue Regulations by the Department of Finance, upon recommendation by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

