Mark Magsayo delivers a knockout punch to Julio Ceja during their featherweight title eliminator at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (Manila time). Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

It looked like Mark Magsayo would have an easy night when he knocked down Julio Ceja with a left hook in the first round of their WBC featherweight title eliminator over the weekend.

But the gusty Mexican survived the round and drew the unbeaten Filipino to an all-out exchange that wore down Magsayo.

In the fifth round, Ceja timed the Filipino with a left hook dropping Magsayo.

"Pasok kasi siya ng pasok, nilaro ko yung laro niya kaya natumba tayo roon," said "Magnifico" in an interview with Playitright.tv.

Fortunately, Magsayo was able to make crucial adjustments in the latter rounds.

He forced the Mexican to keep the action in the center of the ring.

Magsayo also forced Ceja to defend much of his left hooks that the Mexican forgot that the Filipino also owns a deadly right.

"Naka-adjust tayo sa rounds 8, 9, 10. Nakita ko nago-groggy siya sa straight," said the Boholano. "Nakita ko na binabantayan na lang niya 'yung hook ko, 'yung straight hindi na. Kaya dun tumama ang straight."

Indeed that led to Ceja's downfall. In the 10th round, Magsayo threw a left hook that forced the Mexican to drop his guard.

The Filipino then unloaded a heavy right that crippled Ceja. Magsayo followed it up with another right, but the Mexican was already unconscious before he hit the mat.

With the victory, Magsayo set himself up for shot against WBA featherweight champion Garry Russell Jr.

Meanwhile, Magsayo said Manny Pacquiao has done everything he could in his fight against Yordenis Ugas. Unfortunately, it was not enough to defeat the taller Mexican.

"Okay naman ang laro niya kaso lamang sa puntos ang kalaban niya," said Magsayo.

RELATED VIDEO