Nike Philippines honor Kobe's legacy with 'Mamba Week'

Nike Philippines joins the world in honoring the legacy of the late, great Kobe Bryant through "Mamba Week," which runs from August 23 to 27.

The week of programming brings together athletes, communities, inspiration and innovation which commemorate Bryant's enduring legacy and his transcendent "Mamba Mentality."

In his own words, Bryant described Mamba Mentality as the desire "to constantly try to be the best version of yourself."

"It's a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday," said Bryant, who would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on August 23.

Bryant, together with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, perished in a helicopter crash in California in January.

Nike celebrates Bryant's relentless drive for improvement in a new film titled "Better." Narrated by Kendrick Lamar, "Better" celebrates the universal relevance of progress and highlights Bryant's prolific desire for improvement.

On Monday, Nike Philippines will host a virtual gathering of Kobe fans and athletes to discuss his impact on the next generation. Leading the conversation are Kiefer Ravena, Jimmy Alapag, Camille Clarin, and Kat Tan.

There will also be new Kobe Bryant products released, including a limited edition Los Angeles Lakers jersey and memorable colorways of the Kobe V Protro.

"Kobe's memory is very much alive in the hearts of Filipinos today, as we remember his energy and charisma when he visited Manila in 2016," said Jino Ferrer, the country marketing manager of Nike Philippines.

"His legacy lives on and Mamba Mentality truly channels puso as Filipino ballers can relate; to be better each day and continue to elevate themselves and their game," he added. "It's truly empowering, coupled with the voice of local athletes as we stay committed to serving the community, especially young women and girls as Kobe was dedicated towards."

In support of getting young women and girls active, Nike Philippines has worked with Girls Got Game Philippines. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young women and girls through a variety of sports – to bring to life programs highlighting mental, physical and emotional benefits sport can bring to enrich their lives.

They will also be present during Mamba Mentality Live, to address how Mamba Mentality has come to life in their community, and the infectious positivity it can continue to provide as a catalyst for growth and betterment.

