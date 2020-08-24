NBA: Raptors lean on bench to complete sweep of Nets

Terence Davis #0 and Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate at the bench after Davis scored a three-point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half in game four of the first round of the NBA playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kim Klement, Getty Images/AFP

(UPDATED) The defending NBA champions are through to the next round of the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors overwhelmed the Brooklyn Nets, 150-122, in Game 4 to complete a sweep of their Eastern Conference first round series on Sunday in Orlando (US time).

With All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry playing just nine minutes after turning his ankle, the Raptors drew contributions from virtually every player to oust the Nets.

Norman Powell led the way with 29 points off the bench, while Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds, also as a reserve. The Raptors bench scored 100 of their 150 points in the contest.

According to ESPN, this is the first time that a team's reserve unit has scored 100 points since starters were tracked in the 1970-71 season. This is also the first time in the history of the franchise that the Raptors have swept a playoff series.

Pascal Siakam, with 20 points and 10 assists, was the highest-scoring starter.

Toronto had a 77-68 lead at the half, but it was in the third quarter that they completely broke open the game.

They outscored Brooklyn, 39-19, in the pivotal period and the Nets never seriously threatened after that. The Raptors eventually led by as much as 33 points. As a team, Toronto shot 55.4% from the field and limited Brooklyn to just 39.8% shooting.

Toronto will play Boston in the second round of the playoffs. The Celtics also swept their opening round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 35 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Tyler Johnson was their next leading scorer, with 13 points.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).