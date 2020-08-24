NBA: Mitchell drops 51 points, as Jazz takes control against Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell (45) of the Utah Jazz reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz of the first round of the playoffs at the AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Ashley Landis, Getty Images/AFP

Donovan Mitchell outdueled Jamal Murray, and the Utah Jazz seized control of their Western Conference first round series with a 129-127 win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4.

Mitchell scored 51 points — the second time in the series that he breached the 50-point mark — and drilled a crucial three-pointer with under a minute left to help the Jazz stay ahead.

With Sunday's victory, Utah now has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting them within a win of advancing to the next round.

Mitchell also had seven assists and four rebounds, while making 15 of his 27 shots from the field. In Game 1 of the series, he exploded for 57 points, the third highest scoring output in an NBA playoff game. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as Denver won in overtime, 135-125.

This time, Mitchell's effort resulted in triumph. He hit the biggest shot of the contest — a three-pointer over Paul Millsap that put Utah ahead by four, 122-118, with just 54.7 seconds left to play.

A slam dunk by Nikola Jokic kept the Nuggets in the hunt, but Mitchell made two free throws in the next possession to restore their four-point cushion, 124-120.

Utah got a stop when Murray missed in Denver's next trip down, and Mitchell made two more charities for a six-point spread, 126-120, with 21 seconds to go.

That all but wrapped up the Nuggets' chances in the game, and Mike Conley and Mitchell sealed the game at the line.

Squandered in the defeat was a 50-point outing from Murray, who also had 11 rebounds and seven assists in the contest. Jokic finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, and six dimes.

But Denver could not get stops all game long, and they allowed the Jazz to shoot 57.5% from the field.

Aside from Mitchell, Utah also got strong games from Conley (26 points) and Jordan Clarkson (24 points off the bench). Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Mitchell joins Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Allen Iverson as the only players to score 50-points or more multiple times in a single series.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).