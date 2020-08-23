NBA: Celtics show 76ers the door, march on to East semis

Jaylen Brown (left) and Kemba Walker celebrate a play in Game 3 on Saturday (US time). Kim Klement, Pool via Getty Images/AFP

Kemba Walker scored 32 points in a personal playoff milestone, as the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106 on Sunday (US time) to complete a 4-0 sweep and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points and 15 rebounds for Boston, which scored 12 unanswered points to finish the third quarter before holding off Philadelphia.

The Celtics' next opponent will be the winner of the Toronto-Brooklyn series, which the Raptors lead 3-0.

The game was tied at 77 when Grant Williams set off the crucial run in the third with a 3-pointer.

Tatum scored 7 points in that stretch, including a triple to make it 89-77 heading into the fourth.

For Walker, who also tallied a game-high 4 3-pointers and went 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, it was his first time making it out of the first round after 8 years, all with the Charlotte Hornets.

"It feels good," Walker said, although he wasn't going into full-on celebration mode.

"The work's not done," he added. "We won a series, but we're still looking forward to some more tough ones."

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 30 points, and Tobias Harris added 20 after he suffered a left eye laceration in a frightening fall that occurred in the third quarter.

"I feel like the game flipped when Tobias went out," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "It was a 2-point game, 3-point game at that stage. Up until that moment, I felt pretty good about what we were doing."

After being bandaged up and evaluated for concussion, Harris returned to the court.

The 76ers forward was battling for a rebound under the basket when his legs were swept from under him and he fell hard, hitting his head on the court.

He stayed down, his legs jerking, as medical staff and Brown raced to tend to him.

Eventually, he was able to rise and walk off the court, holding a towel to his left eye and temple.

"When you look at him and ask him 'Are you OK?' and he looks back and he says he is, then that's good enough for me," Brown said in a television interview shortly after Harris left the court.

"Because, for a while, you weren't too sure what really was going on."

The team later reported Harris's eye injury, and said he was being evaluated for concussion. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).