NBA: Boston's Hayward leaves bubble after ankle injury

Boston forward Gordon Hayward has left the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida, head coach Brad Stevens announced.

This comes after Hayward suffered an ankle injury in the Celtics' first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, which will cause him to miss at least four weeks of action.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward has returned home and that the plan is for him to return to the bubble when he is nearing a return to the court. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 23, 2020

Even before his injury, the Celtics were already bracing to lose Hayward for some time in September as he planned to return home for the birth of his fourth child.

Hayward is likely to miss the entirety of the Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinal series against the defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors. The Raptors swept the Brooklyn Nets in their own first-round assignment.

"I'm just trying to take it day by day, and we're looking at scheduling for the baby and all that stuff, so it's taking it day by day," Stevens said of the development.

Hayward is averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in his third season with the Celtics.

