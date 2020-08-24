MMA: Denice Zamboanga returns to action at ONE: A New Breed

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino star Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga will make her return to action on August 28, when ONE Championship holds ONE: A New Breed in Bangkok, Thailand.

The closed-door event comes after the success of the ONE: No Surrender series, also in Bangkok.

"ONE: A New Breed will once again showcase the strength and resilience of the human spirit, through the spectacular performances of our ONE Championship athletes," said ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Zamboanga, who has been training in Thailand, will take on Thai national judo champion Watsyapinya "Dream Girl" Kaewkhong.

This will be Zamboanga's first fight since her upset of Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: King of the Jungle in February. That performance earned Zamboanga a shot at atomweight champion Angela Lee of Singapore.

Before the Lee match, however, Zamboanga first has to take care of business against "Dream Girl."

Meanwhile, Zamboanga's older brother, URCC bantamweight world champion Drex "T-Rex" Zamboanga, will make his ONE Championship debut against Detchadin "Detchpool" Sornsirisuphathin of Thailand.

In the main event, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand returns to defend her world title against Ayutthaya Miracle champion and ONE Super Series newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil.

"I am very fortunate to be here in Bangkok, with the ability to showcase my skills for the world to see," said Fairtex. "I know not all athletes are in the position that I am now, and I count myself blessed to be able to do what I love doing."

"Coming back so quickly after my recent performance in the ring, I’m still sharp and physically ready to put on another great show," she added.

"I'm ready to defend my Muay Thai belt. It's going to stay right here at home in Thailand."

In the co-main event, CH7 Muay Thai world champion Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym steps in for the injured Saemapetch Fairtex to face Lumpinee Stadium world champion Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai tournament final.

In a pair of Muay Thai bouts, two-time national Muay Thai champion Wondergirl Fairtex of Thailand will face Filipino-American striker KC "Pinay Fight" Carlos, while China’s Huang Ding takes on Cambodian Kun Khmer world champion Sok Thy.

