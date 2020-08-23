Football: Bayern Munich beat PSG to win Champions League

Bayern's Kingsley Coman scores the eventual winning goal against PSG keeper Keylor Navas during the Champions League final at Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. David Ramos, Pool via AP

Bayern Munich won the Champions League on Sunday after a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain that saw the German giants crowned Europe's top team for the sixth time.

Kingsley Coman's 59th-minute header ensured Bayern triumphed at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, condemning his boyhood club PSG to defeat in their first ever final in the competition.

Sunday's victory for Bayern also means they complete a second treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles after first achieving the feat in 2013.

Hansi Flick's team will feel they deserved their victory, yet PSG will regret not taking any of the chances that were offered up to them on a surreal occasion at an empty Estadio da Luz.

Kylian Mbappe in particular should have done better than shoot straight at Manuel Neuer right on the stroke of half-time.

The France World Cup-winning forward had spoken of his determination to go down in his country's history by helping PSG become just the second French winners of European football's greatest prize.

But they will have to wait for the chance to match Marseille, who won the inaugural Champions League in 1993.

PSG's Qatari owners spent a combined 402 million euros ($474m) on Neymar and Mbappe in 2017 to win this competition, not just reach the final. However, in the end it was one who got away from Paris who denied them.

The 24-year-old Coman was born in Paris and started his career at PSG, only to leave in 2014 for Juventus, sensing he wouldn't get the regular football he desired if he stayed put.

He had been on the bench in the semi-final against Lyon but was promoted to the starting line-up for the final, replacing Ivan Perisic on the left wing.

Now he may not be welcome back in his home city again.

But at Bayern he will always be remembered as the man who won them this trophy in 2020, in the club's 11th final and seven years after they were last European champions.

Flick's team have ended this season with 21 straight victories and unbeaten in 30 matches. They deserved to be crowned in a full stadium.

However, only a few hundred lucky invitees were inside the cavernous home of Benfica to see the denouement of the 'Final Eight', at the end of a competition so long delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The strangest of finals pitted together two clubs who have taken very different routes to becoming part of Europe's elite, with Bayern's status as Germany's most successful and powerful side long established and PSG having left the rest of the French game behind following the Qatari takeover of 2011.

