Esports: Over P6M at stake in MPL Season 6

MANILA, Philippines -- Ten teams are battling for supremacy in the sixth season of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL), which is set to run every weekend from August 21 to October 18.

Aura-PH, Onic-PH, BREN Esports, Execration, The Smart Omega Team, Blacklist International, BSB, Blu Fire Cignal Ultra and NXP Solid are participating in the country's largest mobile esports league, for the lion's share of the prize pool worth over P6 million in cash and freebies.

The latest season of MPL is powered by Smarts Communications, Inc.

Smart has previously teamed up with Moonton for MPBL Season 5 and MPL Champs Invitational.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).