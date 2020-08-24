Asuncion Badminton Center forced to close due to pandemic

MANILA, Philippines -- Badminton is the latest sport to feel the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Asuncion Badminton Center (ABC), which has been in operation in San Juan for over 18 years, announced on Monday that it will be closing its doors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the whole country, but more so for the sport of badminton," the company said in a statement.

"With the 'new normal' rules on quarantine and social distancing, and the prohibition on indoor gatherings, the sport has been completely inactive for the past few months. And the situation will likely not improve for many months or even years, until the pandemic eventually goes under control," it added.

Because of the current situation, ABC has decided to close its physical facilities and suspend face-to-face training programs. It will still push through with its online training programs.

"We choose to move forward with positive emotions for the Big Badminton Family that we created through these 18 years, as these memories will forever remain in our hearts," it said.

"We are grateful for the many things we have learned together, and the badminton experiences that we have shared, in the Asuncion Badminton Center."

ABC said it sees the coming months as a "temporary sabbatical" from the sport, and is optimistic that its face-to-face training programs can resume when the situation has improved.

Some of the biggest names in badminton in the country, including prominent coaches Kennie and Kennevic Asuncion, got their start in ABC. It was their father, Nestor, who established the center.

