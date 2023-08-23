Screengrab from VTV Cup livestream

MANILA – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans vented their ire on Korea’s Suwon City to avenge their heartbreaking five-set loss yesterday to Vietnam 2 at the VTV Cup 2023.

The Flying Titans copied the reverse sweep handed to them by Vietnam as they hacked out a 16-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-11 victory over the Koreans on Wednesday at the Lao Cai Gymnasium.

The win assured the Dante Alinsunurin-coached team of the third spot in the semifinals with a 3-2 win-loss card in the preliminary stage. They will await the second-seed team between the two Vietnamese squads.

After bouncing back from a 0-2 deficit in the game, the Flying Titans turned to their top scorer Sisi Rondina in the pivotal fifth set – their second full stretch game in two consecutive days.

It was a tight battle in set 5, though, as errors continued to pile up for Choco Mucho, off-setting all the attacks of Rondina, 9-9.

However, Rondina unleashed a down-the-line spike before a solid rejection to a Korean spiker to give Philippines a 12-9 breather.

Suwon City would commit two costly miscues in the next plays to reach match point, 14-10. Rondina’s supposed game-winning spike was stopped by Suwon to survive one match point but she pummeled another one that went right through the blockers’ hands to end it, 15-11.

Down 0-2, Choco Mucho established a 17-13 lead in the third after a quick hit by Maddie Madayag.

Suwon trimmed their deficit to just two, 15-17, but the Filipinos answered back with a fiery 4-0 spurt, sparked by an attack and ace of Rondina, 21-15.

Cherry Nunag made sure to extend the game into fourth after a middle spike, 25-19.