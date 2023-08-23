Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra talks to media at USA Basketball’s camp at Kerry Sports Manila in Taguig on Thursday. Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Coming in without their veterans, Team USA will be fielding young NBA talents instead to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA's 12-man roster currently has an average age of 24.5. The youngest, Paolo Banchero, is only 20, while the oldest Josh Hart and Bobby Portis are 28.

That is why for team assistant coach Erik Spoelstra, this World Cup will be a test for their young stars.

“We feel like we’re ready,” said the Filipino-American NBA champion coach at USA Basketball’s camp at Kerry Sports Manila in Taguig on Thursday.

“But we understand how challenging it is. These are the best countries in the world, and it's truly become a global game. In every region of the world, the popularity is incredible,” he said.

Coming in as the world’s second-ranked team, the Americans are looking to avenge their seventh-place finish at the 2019 edition of the games. But the Miami Heat mentor acknowledged that other countries are already able to catch up on their talent and skill level.

“It’s a big challenge. We’re up against countries that have been together for years, and we’re trying to put together a team, a relatively young team,” said Spoelstra of the Steve Kerr-led squad.

“We’re trying to put together a team in six weeks, and we’re facing teams that have been together for many years. But [they’re] highly motivated, and the group understands that we have to do things together to accomplish the ultimate goal.”

Meanwhile, Spoelstra said he is excited to share the Filipinos’ love for the sport which has always helped him in his basketball success.

“I’m excited for all programs to see the enthusiasm for basketball here in Manila. I’ve tried to explain to everybody that unless you actually come to Manila and try to experience it, it’s tough to articulate that. We’ve only been here for 24 hours, and all the players now understand what I’m talking about,” he said.

Team USA’s first game is scheduled on August 26, 8:40 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena where they would be facing New Zealand for their first group game.

