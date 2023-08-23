Gilas Pilipinas center Japeth Aguilar during the national team's practice at the Araneta Coliseum ahead of the FIBA World Cup 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- What are Gilas Pilipinas’ chances of beating a Karl Anthony-Towns led Dominican Republic this coming Friday?

“It’s going to be a 50-50 game,” said Gilas team captain Japeth Aguilar following their practice on Wednesday night at the Araneta Copliseum, three days before the FIBA World Cup.

Aguilar said they are now just covering all bases in the remaining days before they clash with the No. 23 ranked team in the world at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

“Kailangan naming i-execute ang game plan,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that it will be a Herculean task for the No. 40-ranked Gilas to topple the Dominicans.

“At the end of the day even if we play the perfect game, given the caliber ng Dominican Republic, it’s still a 50-50 game,” said Aguilar.

“We just got to do our best.”

Gilas will be bannered by Utah Jazz’s star Jordan Clarkson, veteran big man June Mar Fajardo and young center Kai Sotto.

Also in the team are skipper Aguilar, Aj Edu, international players Rhenz Abando, Dwight Ramos, and Kiefer Ravena, PBA’s CJ Perez, RR Pogoy Jamie Malonzo and the PBA's reining MVP Scottie Thompson.

