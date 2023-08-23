Gilas Pilipinas gears up for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup as they practice at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on August 22, 2023, days before the tournament. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Basketball fans around Metro Manila can still catch the much-anticipated games of the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 even if they cannot make it to the official venues.

This as Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ restaurants and sports bars decided to host viewing parties of the biggest basketball event in the world starting August 25.

Megaworld will providing an avenue Filipino basketball fans to catch the exciting basketball action, especially in cheering the Gilas Pilipinas in the competition.

Here are the locations where hoop fans can troop to and gather:

● 121, Eastwood City

● Agave, Eastwood City

● Bills Lounge, Eastwood City

● Frankies, Eastwood City

● Rue, Eastwood City

● Reserve, Forbes Town

● Tipsy Pig, Forbes Town

● Bugsy’s, Paseo Parkview Suites

● El Calle Food & Music Hall, Newport World Resorts

● Buffalo Wild Wings, Uptown Bonifacio

● Whisky Park, Venice Grand Canal at McKinley Hill

Bugsy’s opening night festivities will be headlined by DJs from metro radio station Magic 89.9 from 10:30 PM-2:30 AM.

Each venue will also have their own games and amusements aside from the hardcourt actions brought by the biggest names in the basketball world as the event will be played in three countries simultaneously – a first for FIBA.

The 11 venues offer a variety of sports bars to go to for convenience and preference.

“This is quite momentous for the Philippines as it is only the second time that they are hosting this big event. It’s also a great moment to share with everyone that we have top-notch pubs and sports bars who will cater to not just the basketball fan, but to sports fans in general and let them taste the world,” shared Megaworld Lifestyle Malls head Graham Coates.

