FIBA World Cup merch now available in malls

FIBA World Cup merchandise. Handout.

MANILA -- Official merchandise for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 have been made more accessible.

Aside from the official website, fans can now find World Cup merchandise at Duty Free Philippines in NAIA Terminals 1, 2, and 3, as well as Toby's Sports in SM Mall of Asia and BGC High Street, and SM North EDSA and Gateway Mall.

During game days, there will also be four Fan Shops each at Smart Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia Arena, as well as a Fan Shop at Philippine Arena. Official merchandise will also be for sale at the official hotels, Conrad Manila and Grand Hyatt Manila.

The expanded availability aims to enhance convenience for fans across Manila, enabling them to easily access and purchase quality merchandise that will enable them to show their support and, at the same time, serve as a tangible keepsake for the historic event.

To view and purchase official FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 merchandise online, visit https://store-philippines.worldcup.basketball/.

The FIBA World Cup opens on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.



RELATED VIDEO