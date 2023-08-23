FIBA: Get to the know the Gilas Pilipinas Final 12

Gilas Pilipinas gears up for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup as they practice at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on August 22, 2023 days before the tournament. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – These 12 men are set for a historic showcase of Filipino hoops talent at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

There are only a few days left before the Philippine men's national basketball team and the entire nation will be embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime hosting of the world's best international basketball tournament, and it is just fitting to know who will be representing and fighting for our flag and country.

Here are your Gilas Pilipinas Final 12:

Guards

Gilas guard Jordan Clarkson. FIBA

Jordan Clarkson — Professional bucket-getter and a certified flamethrower. Gilas will have their main weapon on the offensive end in the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, but this is not the only thing that Clarkson brings to the team.

The 6-foot-5 Utah Jazz star can also provide a much-needed NBA experience that will elevate the squad's ceiling, especially with the number of teams that have their own NBA players. Hello, Karl Anthony-Towns!

The former LA Lakers draftee also possesses a decent level of playmaking, having averaged a career-high of 4.4 assists per game in the 2022-2023 season, and this will be needed when he eventually attracts a number of defenders when he steps foot on the FIBA hardwood.

Scottie Thompson — The 6-foot-1 pride of Digos, Davao del Sur, might have missed a chunk of the team's practices due to a right metacarpal fracture, but that doesn't mean that Thompson will be left out of the roster.

Putting up averages of 6.8 points and 4.8 assists and 1.2 and 1.0 steals in his latest stints with Ginebra and Gilas, respectively, the reigning PBA MVP shall be leading the squad with his playmaking skills and providing stability in the offense, while also being a pest on defense and disrupting the opposing team's backcourt. Not to mention his rebounding prowess for a guard, the former NCAA MVP's presence can be vital during the World Cup.

Iskati might not score thirty and shoot the lights out, and it is not that he couldn’t do that, no, but just one emphatic board over their opponent’s tallest players can quickly shift the momentum toward Gilas’ side whenever they would be needing it.

Kiefer Ravena — Love him or hate him, Kief is one of the veterans of this mixture of young and old Gilas squad.

Having played for the National team at all its levels since 2009, the 6-foot former Ateneo MVP has the capabilities to provide leadership and international experience, and these are very crucial, especially in the World Cup.

Ravena also can spread the floor, having shot 40% from the three-point range in his six World Cup qualifier games, and he is very familiar with head coach Chot Reyes’ system which is needed since he is the one calling the shots.

CJ Perez — Being one of the PBA’s best scorers with 18.75 points per game last season, Perez will now have the chance to display his talent on the global stage once more.

In limited minutes during the Qualifiers with 17.3 per contest, the 6-foot-2 San Miguel star produced 8.3 markers, 2.6 dimes, and 2.0 rebounds in four games, and it is Perez’s ability to create for himself and his teammates that can aid the squad in the World Cup, especially during the instances that Clarkson needs to go to the bench.

The former Lyceum star’s ability to score in transition can also be a plus factor in Gilas’s campaign as they hope to capitalize on their speed against their taller opponents.

RR Pogoy — The TNT Katropa mainstay’s role is clear — drain three-pointers.

Pogoy’s 45.3% three-point shooting - making 48 out of his 106 attempts - during the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup is proof that the former FEU Tamaraw can still convert treys at a high clip.

If the 6-foot-2 former Gilas cadet can translate his game at the World Cup stage, he will now have the opportunity to show that he belongs among the likes of Allan Caidic, Jimmy Alapag, Larry Fonacier, Jeff Chan, Marcio Lassiter, Dondon Hontiveros, and Gary David as the National team’s purest shooters.

Here’s to hoping he converts on those treys!

Wings

Dwight Ramos (24) puts up a shot for Gilas Pilipinas against India in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier at the Mall of Asia Arena. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Dwight Ramos — Is there anyone who is not familiar with Gilas' number one poster boy?

But don't get fooled by the 6-foot-4 Ramos' looks, as his talent and skills are as equally, if not even more deadly when he laces up his kicks. He will even be one of the first guys to dive for a loose ball when the opportunity arises, and that talks about the grit and toughness that he delivers to the table.

The Levanga Hokkaido forward/guard put up averages of 12.4 points, 6.0 boards, and 2.6 assists in the 10 World Cup qualifying games that he played, and Ramos’ height at his position together with those numbers will help the Nationals in matching up with the opposing team’s ball handlers.

It is another thing to be noted that the versatile Filipino-American star is the only one who has completed all of the 10 World Cup Qualifying games, which means Dwight is as Gilas-ready as anyone could get.

Jamie Malonzo — Gilas Pilipinas’ new Swiss army knife.

The 6-foot-7 Barangay Ginebra star proved in the last two World Cup qualifiers that he is just as good as advertised, if not even better, having put up 13.0 points, 5.0 boards, 1.0 rejections, and 2.0 steals last February. Not to mention that he also drained five of his nine three-pointers over that span, Malonzo can definitely be this team’s Mr. Do-it-All.

The former DLSU Green Archer's combination of height, speed, athleticism, and tenacity, also gives him the defensive tools to guard the opposing team’s best players, and it is just a matter of time before Malonzo skyrockets into Gilas stardom.

To simply put it, Malonzo = Reliable.

Rhenz Abando — The former Letran MVP will finally make his World Cup debut.

But don't get us wrong, this is not the first time that Abando will have the opportunity to make a name for himself at the international level.

The 6-foot-2 Abando made waves in Korea last season, putting up 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in his first season with Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League, while even turning it up a notch in their Finals series win against Seoul SK Knights with 10.1 markers, 5.4 boards, and 1.8 rejections.

Abando's 35.9℅ outing from the rainbow area in 49 games played might not be eye-popping, but it is fairly decent enough to make him one of the Philippines' outside threats.

Bigs

June Mar Fajardo during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

June Mar Fajardo — Only one of the two players who were a part of both the 2014 and 2019 World Cup units, the 6-foot-10 San Miguel superstar is both literally and figuratively among the team’s pillars, which is why Fajardo’s presence in the games is a must-have.

Finally healthy from his MCL injury, the Kraken has stood out during the team’s build-up and will now have the opportunity to test his capabilities against the world’s top big men. This current stint of Fajardo with Gilas can also be the one where he can translate his dominance in the PBA over the international scene.

Kai Sotto — Can you find another Filipino 7-foot-3 with an all-around skill set for a big man?

Sotto does not only provide an inside presence for the team, but his decent facilitating and shooting capabilities can be a huge plus if it translates into the World Cup. In four games donning the National colors during the qualifiers, the former Ateneo star delivered 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while also shooting 33.3% from the three-point area.

These are not over-the-top numbers, but if Sotto could at least duplicate these outings, then it could only mean well for Gilas.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies center can also get the attention of scouts around the world which can be a key to a possible chance at an NBA deal.

Japeth Aguilar — Alongside Fajardo, this is the 6-foot-9 National team staple’s third World Cup stint.

Just like fine wine, Aguilar’s game aged very well especially in his recent showings as he is no longer relying on his athleticism solely to impose his presence. And this is not to say that the Ginebra star’s athletic prowess has gone away, but it is now more fine-tuned and geared toward the defensive end as shown by his total of 31 blocked shots during the 2022-2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup — the conference before he sat out due to injury.

Not to mention, Aguilar will also be serving as this squad’s team captain and this is a testament to the likeable big man’s undying service to represent the country in the international scene.

AJ Edu — Finally free from injury, the 6-foot-10 defensive stalwart can now have the chance to shine in his first taste of Gilas senior’s stint.

The Filipino-Cypriot center showed impressive numbers over the team’s recent stint in China, posting averages of 8.5 points, 8.75 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in their four games at the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament while also displaying his ability to convert threes, and this showing of versatility can and will be vital for Gilas’ success.

Edu has been working hard to not only get himself healthy after his series of leg injuries, but also live up to his potential, and what greater way to display his skills than to do it at the FIBA World Cup.

All of these will come to matter once they step foot on the FIBA hardwood starting on August 25th when they face the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena.

Gilas will then grace the Araneta Coliseum when they face Angola and Italy on the 27th and 29th, respectively.

