FIBA: Angola's Fernando braces for Gilas and Pinoy fans

The Angola national basketball team after its practice at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Angola may be the lowest-ranked team in Group A of the FIBA World Cup competitions, but it will try to pull off a surprise against their competitors.

The Angolans will be relying heavily on Atlanta Hawks center Bruno Fernando, their main man in the 2023 FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers.

"The World Cup is a different stage and our team is mostly new," admitted the 6-foot-9 cager following their shoot around at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

"Only a couple of guys have experience playing the World Cup before. We’re gonna try to us the experienced of those guys who’s been here as much as we can."

Angola is slated to battle Gilas Pilipinas on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum, which is expected to be crammed by Filipino fans.

"The Philippines has the homecourt advantage playing at home so we’re going to fight them and the crowd as much as we can," he said.

Angola is ranked one place lower than Gilas, which stand at No. 40 in the FIBA rankings.

Dominican Republic, which will be Gilas' first assignment on Friday, is ranked No. 23, while Italy is the top 10 team in the world.

Despite the caliber of the opposing teams, Fernando remains unfazed.

"Italy’s a great team, a powerhouse globally. The other team Dominican Republic, Karl Anthony Towns will give them a lot of power and strength," he said.

"But we’ll gonna try our best, we’re gonna fight as much as we can. Once the ball’s in the air, everything’s decided at the game."



