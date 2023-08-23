The FEU Lady Tamaraws. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University leaned on its defense at the net to turn back Perpetual Help, 28-26, 17-25, 25-17, 25-13, for its second straight win in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila, Wednesday.

The Lady Tamaraws recorded 19 blocks in the win, with Chenie Tagaod, Mitzi Panangin and Jazlyn Ellarina combining for 10. Tagaod also flourished in attack with 12 kills for a 16-point output while Panangin produced eight kills for a 12-point showing.

Ellarina, a former National U mainstay, finished with nine points, including two blocks.

"Na-test yung team chemistry namin kasi nag-ikot kami ng mga tao. Ang maganda, may nabuo kami sa game at naging ready yung mga players, kaya naging maganda laro namin," said interim coach Manolo Refugia, whose wards gave away 39 free points off their errors.

The victory was a big follow-up to the Lady Tams’ straight-set romp over the Mapua Lady Cards last week.

Mary Rose Dapol scored 12 points while Tracy Andal put up an 18-excellent dig performance for the Lady Altas, who slipped to 1-1 after trouncing the San Sebastian Lady Stags last Friday.

In the men's division, Ateneo de Manila University earned a share of the lead after a 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 win over San Beda University.

Outside hitter Amil Pacinio poured in the bulk of his 15-point output in the tight last set before Jet Gopio took over in the clutch to complete the straight-set romp following a four-set victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals last Sunday.

"We have to work on our reception pa, medyo nag-aalangan pa kami doon. Kasi yun ang una mong gagawin coming off a point so kailangang mabilis lang bumalik sa focus," said Ateneo head coach Timothy Sto. Tomas.

"I'm blessed with talented setters and hitters, so we need to capitalize on that, kaya kailangan namin nang maayos na receive," he added.

Jian Salarzon blasted in 10 attack points and finished with 11 markers while Kennedy Batas put in a 10-hit game, including a crucial block in the third as Ateneo matched Perpetual Help’s 2-0 slate.

Kevin Montemayor fired 10 points on eight kills and two aces while Andrei Bakil scored seven points for San Beda, which also lost to Perpetual Help last Friday.

The Blue Eagles share the lead in the men's division with Perpetual Help.

