EJ Obiena qualifies to pole vault finals in worlds

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena competes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Camboadia on May 8, 2023 on the way to winning a gold. POC/PSC Media

(UPDATED) EJ Obiena needed just two jumps to qualify to the finals of the pole vault event in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Wednesday in Budapest.

Obiena, ranked 3nd in the world, cleared 5.55-meters in his first attempt, and 5.75-m in his second. His second mark was enough to send him to the final, which takes place on Saturday, August 26.

Also qualified is world record holder Armand Duplantis, who cleared 5.55-m, 5.70-m, and 5.75-m -- all in his first try and with room to spare.

Australia's Kurtis Marschall, American Christopher Nilsen, France's Thibaut Collet, Turkey's Ersu Sasma, Belgium's Ben Broeders, and Italy's Claudio Michel Stecchi all qualified as well, with identical marks of 5.75-m.

Sasma needed two tries to clear 5.75-m, while both Stecchi and Broeders needed three attempts.

Obiena, 27, is trying to improve upon the bronze medal that he won in the 2022 worlds in Eugene, Oregon, where he cleared 5.94-m. He has since become a member of the six-meter club after breaching the mark in June 2023 in Norway.

Duplantis, 23, is bidding to claim a sixth successive title. He was European, world outdoor and world indoor champion in 2022 and Olympic and European indoor winner in 2021.

His last defeat at a major championship was when he was 19, finishing runner-up to American Sam Kendricks at the 2019 world championship in Doha.

Duplantis comes into Budapest on the back of a rare defeat – only his fourth since 2019. The world champion and world record holder finished fourth at last month's Monaco Diamond League meet.

But he leads the 2023 world outdoor list by a mile, thanks to the 6.12m he cleared in Ostrava in June.

He also improved his world record to 6.22m indoors in Clermont-Ferrand in February and he boasts the second best outdoor vault, 6.11m in Hengelo, and five six meter-plus outdoor clearances in all in 2023. -- with a report from Agence France-Presse

