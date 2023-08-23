Gilas Pilipinas Final 12. Also pictured is Chris Newsome who was the final player to be cut from the squad. Photo from FIBA.



MANILA – The 12 men who will represent the Philippines in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 were announced on Wednesday.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio confirmed the composition of the Gilas Pilipinas Final 12 to ABS-CBN News.

Below is the 12-man roster of Gilas Pilipinas for the World Cup:

Rhenz Abando

Japeth Aguilar

Jordan Clarkson

AJ Edu

June Mar Fajardo

Jamie Malonzo

CJ Perez

RR Pogoy

Dwight Ramos

Kiefer Ravena

Kai Sotto

Scottie Thompson

The Philippines will start its campaign on August 25 against the Dominican Republic, in front of what is expected to be a record crowd at the Philippine Arena.

