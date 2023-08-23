MANILA – The 12 men who will represent the Philippines in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 were announced on Wednesday.
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio confirmed the composition of the Gilas Pilipinas Final 12 to ABS-CBN News.
Below is the 12-man roster of Gilas Pilipinas for the World Cup:
- Rhenz Abando
- Japeth Aguilar
- Jordan Clarkson
- AJ Edu
- June Mar Fajardo
- Jamie Malonzo
- CJ Perez
- RR Pogoy
- Dwight Ramos
- Kiefer Ravena
- Kai Sotto
- Scottie Thompson
The Philippines will start its campaign on August 25 against the Dominican Republic, in front of what is expected to be a record crowd at the Philippine Arena.
