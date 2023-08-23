Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas. File

MANILA -- Jerwin Ancajas is back in the world title picture, this time in a different weight class.

The former world champion is slated to take on Japan’s Takuma Inoue for the WBA bantamweight title, according to Fight News Asia.

The 12-round title tiff is slated to take place on Nov. 15.

Inoue is the younger brother of Japanese super bantamweight king Naoya Inoue, who is eyeing a title unification bout against another Filipino champion Marlon Tapales.

Ancajas is coming off a fifth-round stoppage against Colombian Wilner Soto in his first bout at a heavier weight class since losing his IBF junior bantamweight title to Fernando Martinez.

Following that victory, Ancajas has already expressed willingness to clash with Takuma.

“Si Takuma kasi may belt na at nagpatunay na talaga isa sa magaling sa 118 kasi hawak niya yung WBA. Gusto nating hamunin siya,” said Ancajas.

