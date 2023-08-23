Photo from Anton Altamirano

STA. ROSA -- Three months into its existence as the newest local 3x3 basketball club, Wilcon Depot already has its crowning glory.

This, as the Anton Altamirano-coached squad won the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Quest 3.0 Saturday in Laguna, earning a ticket to the Level 10 FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2023 Cebu Masters slated next month.

Entering the competition with modest expectations, Wilcon Depot’s Keith Datu, Yutien Andrada, TH Tumalip, and Spanish import Jose Blazquez ousted Pasig-Banh Mi Kitchen in the final, 19-15, for their first major title in the pro 3x3 circuit.

“We just really wanted to do our best against this competition, and si God na bahala kung ano ang result,” Altamirano said. “We are very blessed na maganda yung result namin sa tournament na ‘to.”

Just a week ago, the group also finished third in the Grand Finals of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference.

“Malaking bagay ito dahil qualifier ito for the World Tour. ‘Yun talaga ang makakatulong sa bansa natin, if we join high-level 3x3 tournaments para makaipon tayo ng ranking points para sa bansa natin,” Altamirano said.

With just three months before the November 2023 cutoff, the Philippines is in dire need of ranking points to make the sport’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024.

The country sits at the 28th spot so far with 857,565 points, and will need to leapfrog to at least 23rd to secure a spot in the OQT. Egypt holds that spot as of posting time, with 1,018,169 points.

FIBA 3x3 takes the top three nations in the rankings by November 2023 straight to the Olympics, while the next 20 nations will compete in the qualifiers with only four tickets at stake.

Blazquez, Wilcon Depot’s reinforcement, flew in just two days before the one-day Quest, but quickly acclimatized and proved to be crucial to the team’s winning run.

“He is a 3x3 professional, I’ve been good friends with him for the past few years. I was fortunate that when I invited him for the tournament, available siya. He was willing to go here,” Altamirano said of Spain’s fifth-ranked 3x3 player.

In a way, Wilcon Depot received a lift from Pasig, when the latter stunned Manila Chooks! in their semifinal duel, 21-14 behind Louie Vigil’s exploits.

A resident player of the green and yellow himself, Vigil tipped his hat to Chooks, and Philippines No. 1 Mac Tallo whom he defeated.

“We were just playing the game the right way. We had a good pregame plan for the opposing team. Hats off to them. They’re the barometer of the 3x3 teams and we have to do extra push,” Vigil said.

“Mac is the number one player here, and we just have to not stop playing against this dangerous team. Sakto, nakapanalo rin.”

In Cebu next month, Wilcon Depot will join the likes of Serbia’s Ub Huishan NE, Austria’s Vienna, Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy, USA's Miami, France's Paris, China’s Wuxi and more, hoping for a high finish to add more points to the federation’s total.

Altamirano’s next few weeks became quite busier than it already is, but with a golden opportunity to keep the Philippines in the running for Paris 2024, he does not mind at all.

“We were really surprised sa what happened, so we will take this to celebrate and pag-usapan namin how we are going to prepare for Cebu,” he said.

“Marami nang teams ang investing in 3x3 in the Philippines and that’s good for us, that’s good for the country.”

