MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is willing to hire a foreign coach in the future, if it will help the national team program.

This, according to SBP executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios who stressed that the federation is "not leaving any stone unturned" in its bid to prepare Gilas Pilipinas for next year's FIBA World Cup.

"I haven't gotten into a conversation with Coach Chot [Reyes] on that, but it's not a closed topic," Barrios told reporters during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

In recent years, Gilas had leaned on Tab Baldwin as a consultant, program director, and coach before the multi-titled mentor stepped down from his post in February.

Another foreign coach, Nenad Vucinic, formally exited the federation earlier this month after opting not to extend his contract with the SBP. Vucinic coached Gilas in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup, and was also part of the Meralco coaching staff in the PBA.

While there are currently no talks about adding a new international coach into the Gilas fold, Barrios said they are open to the possibility.

"If they will consider a foreign coach that will help the team, let me put it this way, we're not leaving any stone unturned sa preparasyon natin," he said.

"Kung sa pananaw nila Coach Chot, Tim [Cone] and Jong [Uichico], meron silang specific personality, meron silang natutumbok na isang specific international coach na sa tingin nila, makakatulong," he added.

For Barrios, a foreign coach may be more helpful when the Philippines finds out its group in the World Cup next year.

As it stands, only Philippines and Japan -- two of the World Cup hosts along with Indonesia -- are assured of spots in the global event. Thirty berths are still at stake through the qualifying windows.

"Pwedeng mapagkasunduan nila, si ganitong foreign coach, mukhang angkop na angkop 'to kasi si country A and country B, kabisado ng coach na 'to. Pwedeng mangyari 'tong ganoon," said Barrios.

Al Panlilio, the president of the SBP, has already said that Reyes has plenty of support within the Gilas coaching staff, notably Cone and Uichico. Goldwyn Monteverde, head coach of defending UAAP champion University of the Philippines, is also part of the staff.

"Chot is getting a lot of help," Panlilio assured.

Moreover, Panlilio said that Vucinic also expressed his openness to return to Gilas in the future.

"He did say that if there's an opportunity in the future, that we can still work together. He's looking forward to that. He just has some commitments that he wants to go after now," Panlilio said of Vucinic.

"As I said, he's willing to come back anytime in the future. But [he's a] great person, great, great man, a very principled person," he added.

