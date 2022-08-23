PSC asks for P546M for 5 major sporting events in 2023



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Tuesday said it has proposed a budget of over P546 million to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for five major competitions in 2023.

The highest portion of the budget -- P250 million -- will be for the country's participation in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from May 2-16, 2023.

The sports agency is hoping that Team Philippines will improve upon its fourth-place finish in the 31st SEA Games, held this May in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"We are hoping that the proposed budget will be approved by our country’s leaders. As a former athlete, the unwavering support of the government along with the full backing of the Filipino people are vital for our success," said PSC commissioner and officer-in-charge Bong Coo.

The PSC has also proposed a budget of P100 million for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled for September 23 to October 8. During the 18th edition of the Asiad in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia in 2018, Team Philippines won four golds, two silvers, and 15 bronze medals.

The country is also eyeing to send the national athletes to the 4th World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from October 5-14, 2023, with a proposed budget of P72 million.

For the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok-Chonburi on November 17-26, the proposed budget is P67 million. The 2nd World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia that runs from August 5-17 has a proposed fund of P56 million.

Filipino athletes will also compete in the ASEAN Para Games and Asian Para Games, as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup and the FIBA Basketball World Cup next year. The budget for those events are still being finalized.

Para athletes will compete in the 12th ASEAN Para Games from June 3-9 in Cambodia and Hangzhou Asian Para Games from October 22-28, next year.

RELATED VIDEO: