PBA: TNT prepared for Reyes' absence in Games 2, 3

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA are confident that they won't miss a beat even with head coach Chot Reyes set to miss the next two games of their PBA Philippine Cup finals series against San Miguel Beer.

TNT has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, thanks to a heart-stopping 86-84 win in Game 1 last Sunday courtesy of a Jayson Castro game-winner.

But they will be without Reyes for Games 2 and 3 of the series, as the coach will attend to his duties with the Philippine national team. Gilas Pilipinas will be playing in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers where they are set to take on Lebanon on August 25 and Saudi Arabia on August 29.

Game 2 of the finals is on August 24, and Game 3 is on August 26.

"Bini-build talaga kami ni coach dito," said TNT star Roger Pogoy of Reyes' impending absence. "Alam naman natin na pandemic ngayon. 'Di natin alam kung sino 'yung mawawala."

"So, ready lang kami kung sino lang talaga andoon. But 'yun nga, maglalaro lang kami talaga, para sa team namin. Para din kay coach," he added.

Set to call the shots for TNT are Sandy Arespacochaga and Yuri Escueta, with team manager Jojo Lastimosa expected to pitch in as well.

Jayson Castro, the Tropang GIGA's veteran guard, said that seeing them take charge is nothing new for them.

"Even sa practice naman minsan, nagpapa-run ng mga practice sina Coach Sandy, sina Yuri," he explained. "Added motivation din sa amin 'yun."

Reyes, for his part, is glad to leave TNT with a lead in the series and is optimistic that his coaching staff won't have any issue in the upcoming days.

"This is why for me as a head coach, I really spend a lot of effort, and I'm very intentional in developing my coaching staff as well. So that in situations like this, they can step in," he said. "Coach Sandy and Coach Yuri are going to step forward. Boss Jolas will help as well, because he's there."

"But we have Ranidel [de Ocampo] and Bong Ravena as well in the staff and Coach Mau Belen. So they'll have to take the cudgels. Let's see how well I've prepared them," he added.

Reyes, who left for Beirut with the national team early Thursday, intends to watch Game 2 of the finals during a break in Gilas' schedule.

