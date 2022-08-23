June Mar Fajardo and the rest of the San Miguel squad will have to move on from its frustrating Game 1 loss to Talk 'N Text if they want to progress in their best-of-7 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The Beermen engaged the Texters in a tight defensive battle during their series opener last Sunday, but Talk 'N Text was able to escape with an 86-84 win courtesy of Jayson Castro's buzzer beater.

Fajardo said there are lessons to be learned from their defeat.

"Yun 'yung kailagan naming i-address. Kapag nakalamang kami ng malaki, biglang nagre-relax 'yung opensa namin. Nire-remind kami lagi ni coach," said the Cebuano bigman.

"Kailangan namin i-work out 'yun."

The San Miguel side actually doubted if Castro indeed beat the buzzer with his go-ahead jumper.

But Fajardo said it is better not to dwell on it and prepare for Game 2 on Wednesday.

"Wala na 'yun. 'Yung referee, table official, sila ang may nakakaalam. Kung counted 'yun, counted 'yun. Kailangan mag-move on," said Fajardo.

