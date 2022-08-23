Justine Baltazar in action for Gilas Pilipinas. File photo. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- Justine Baltazar will always be ready to answer the call should he be asked to play for the Philippine national team, the Filipino forward said.

Baltazar reaffirmed his commitment to the Gilas Pilipinas program ahead of his first professional season overseas. The former De La Salle University standout will play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in Japan's B.League starting this October.

"If they call and ask for my help, I'll gladly participate with our Gilas team," Baltazar said during a media availability on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 forward played for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year. In five games in the Asia Cup qualifiers, Baltazar averaged 7.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Baltazar, 25, said his experience with the national team should serve him well as he enters a new phase in his basketball career.

"My experience and learnings with Gilas Pilipinas shaped me a lot," said Baltazar, a three-time Mythical Team member during his time with La Salle. "It will help me more to contribute to my new team here in Japan."

Baltazar is one of eight Filipinos to serve as Asian imports in the B.League this season, joining Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes), Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), and Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins) in Division 1.

Kobe Paras (Altiri Chiba), Jordan Heading (Nagasaki Velca) and Greg Slaughter (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka) are playing in B.League's Division 2.

Hiroshima opens its campaign on October 1 against Yokohama.

