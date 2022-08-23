Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar in action against Meralco in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar cleared COVID-19 protocols in time to join Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, much to the relief of national team coaches.

Aguilar, a mainstay of the national team program, only joined Gilas practice last Sunday after producing a negative COVID-19 test result. He and his family were in quarantine for eight days, according to Aguilar's wife Cassandra.

The Ginebra forward eventually made the 13-man roster for the Gilas game against Lebanon, and flew with the national team to Beirut in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Talagang gusto siya nila Coach Chot [Reyes] sa line-up," said Sonny Barrios, spokesperson of the Samahang Basketbol Pilipinas (SBP), when asked about Aguilar during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Malaking development na makakasama siya, dahil talagang kursunadang-kursunada siya ni Coach Chot at ng coaching staff. Of course, lalo na si Tim Cone, bata siya ni Tim Cone," he added.

Barrios assured that Aguilar was not dealing with any after-effects of his bout against COVID-19, with the player closely monitored by the Gilas medical team.

"Maayos na siya, nag-iingat lang tayo," he said. "Hindi naman anything bothersome or major."

Aguilar, 35, provides a veteran presence in a relatively young Gilas team that features a handful of newcomers. He is tipped to anchor the frontcourt along with Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo.

Gilas will play Lebanon on August 25 before flying back to Manila, where they will host Saudi Arabia on August 29.

RELATED VIDEO: