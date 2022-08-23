Quincy Miller (R) of Belgrade in action against CSKA Moscow's Demetris Nichols (L) during the Euroleague playoff basketball match between CSKA Moscow and Crvena Zvezda Telecom Belgrade in Moscow, Russia, 12 April 2016. File photo. Maxim Shipenkov, EPA

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge import Quincy Miller arrived in Manila on Tuesday morning to join the team in their preparations for the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Miller, 29, was the 38th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Rookie Draft by the Denver Nuggets but has spent most of his professional career playing around the world.

He had stints with Sacramento and Detroit in the NBA, before playing in Serbia in 2015. He also played for Nacional in the Basketball Champions League Americas before signing with the FiberXers.

"The Converge FiberXers are pleased to have Quincy as our import," said team owner Dennis Anthony Uy in a statement. "He is a well-rounded player with the height and build that is a definite advantage for the team."

"Under the leadership of our new head coach, Aldin Ayo, I look forward to seeing him play this coming September."

Converge is looking to improve on their seventh-place finish in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup. The team made the quarterfinals, but were ousted after just one game by defending champion TNT, 116-95.

At the end of the conference, they parted ways with head coach Jeff Cariaso and brought in two-time collegiate champion Aldin Ayo.

